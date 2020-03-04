Rose Arnold of International Falls, has earned president's list honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., at the conclusion of the fall 2019 semester.
Arnold was one of 355 students to earn the honor. To be eligible for the president's list, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 4.0 grade point average during the semester.
Bemidji State University enrolls around 5,000 students. It offers 70 undergraduate areas of study and eight graduate degrees encompassing arts, sciences and select pre-professional programs. BSU is a Minnesota State university.
For more information, visit bemidjistate.edu or find us at BemidjiState oon social media networks.