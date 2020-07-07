Rainy River Community College officials this week announced three recipients of Workforce Development scholarships to students interested in pre-nursing.
Hannah Earnest, Kelsea Manning and Jessica Scholler, all of International Falls, received the $2,500 scholarships.
Students begin their pre-nursing work a year before applying to the actual nursing program. A news release from the college said nursing is an ever-expanding profession, and will grow even faster as the population ages. The number of registered nurses, for example, is expected to increase by 439,300 people by 2024 while practical nursing positions will grow by 22 percent.
“This is a great scholarship award for Hannah, Kelsea and Jessica," said Donita Ettestad, RRCC nursing instructor/health care program director. "Nursing school requires a deep commitment from the students. This award will allow them to pursue their education while minimizing the financial stress they might experience. They are to be commended for choosing a future career that will help take care of their community for the years to come.”
The nursing program at RRCC is through a partnership with Itasca Community College and Hibbing Community College. RRCC advisors can guide students through course selections and the application process. Once accepted to the nursing program, students will attend their nursing theory lecture classes via telepresence in the nursing classroom at RRCC. The skills lab experiences are in RRCC’s state of the art nursing lab with a number of fully functioning nurse simulators. Patient clinical rotations are conducted at local healthcare facilities. Ettestad teaches both skills lab and clinical rotations.