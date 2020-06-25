The Rainy River Community College’s dean’s list for Spring semester 2020 has been announced by Provost, Roxanne Kelly.
The following Borderland students received the honor earned a grade point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester in college courses and carried at least 12 credits. The students listed with an asterisk after their names achieved a 4.00 grade point average:
- Tenneyson Amdahl*
- Ella Bahr-Jefferies*
- Elizabeth Batdorf*
- Charis Boyer*
- Brittany Bragg
- Amanda Campbell
- Kylie Clark
- Hannah Earnest
- Dale Erickson*
- Emily Fairchild
- Fabian Figueroa-Estronza
- Teah Goulet*
- Jace Hallin*
- McKenna Holt
- Marissa Kerry
- Jessica Kulig
- Mariah Leahy*
- Lindsey Lucy
- Donna Magel*
- Kalen Maki*
- Kelsea Manning
- Ian McCambridge*
- Casey Meyers*
- Katie Miles*
- Elina Nelson*
- Jacob Pendergast
- Julia Perdoni*
- Evan Peterson*
- Weston Piekarski*
- Kyle Rasmussen
- Morgan Rasmussen
- Sarah Schoon*
- Gwenyth Shinners
- Elvera Simutkin
- Nathan Simutkin*
- Robert Sweney
- Ariana Vacura*
- Maria Vollom
- Chad Wennerstrand