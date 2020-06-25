RRCC

The Rainy River Community College’s dean’s list for Spring semester 2020 has been announced by Provost, Roxanne Kelly.

The following Borderland students received the honor earned a grade point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester in college courses and carried at least 12 credits. The students listed with an asterisk after their names achieved a 4.00 grade point average:

  • Tenneyson Amdahl*
  • Ella Bahr-Jefferies* 
  • Elizabeth Batdorf*
  • Charis Boyer*
  • Brittany Bragg
  • Amanda Campbell
  • Kylie Clark
  • Hannah Earnest
  • Dale Erickson*
  • Emily Fairchild
  • Fabian Figueroa-Estronza
  • Teah Goulet*
  • Jace Hallin*
  • McKenna Holt
  • Marissa Kerry
  • Jessica Kulig
  • Mariah Leahy*
  • Lindsey Lucy
  • Donna Magel*
  • Kalen Maki*
  • Kelsea Manning
  • Ian McCambridge*
  • Casey Meyers*
  • Katie Miles*
  • Elina Nelson*
  • Jacob Pendergast
  • Julia Perdoni*
  • Evan Peterson*
  • Weston Piekarski*
  • Kyle Rasmussen
  • Morgan Rasmussen
  • Sarah Schoon*
  • Gwenyth Shinners
  • Elvera Simutkin
  • Nathan Simutkin*
  • Robert Sweney
  • Ariana Vacura*
  • Maria Vollom
  • Chad Wennerstrand

Tags

Recommended for you