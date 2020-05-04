Rainy River Community College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony to celebrate the 61 students who will be awarded their degree, diploma, or certificate at 1 p.m. May 15.
Visit rainyriver.edu to view the link to the digital ceremony.
A few facts about the RRCC 2020 graduating class:
- 59 associate of arts degrees
- 1 coaching certificate
- 1 fitness specialist certificate
- 1 commercial truck driving certificate
- One student is earning more than one credential.
- Five of the 61 students graduated after fall semester.
- The average age of the graduating class is 21.
- There are 32 male and 29 female graduates.
- Seventeen students are graduating from their respective high schools through the Post Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) program.
In addition, there are six students graduating from Hibbing Community College with their associate of science degree in Nursing and six students graduating from Itasca Community College with their practical nursing diploma. These students are part of the RRCC cohort and will be recognized during RRCC’s commencement ceremony.
Welcoming the 2020 graduating class will be Dr. Michael Raich, Interim President of the Northeast Higher Education District and Dr. Roxanne Kelly, Rainy River Community College Provost.
Rainy River Community College, located in International Falls, is a member of the Northeast Higher Education District (NHED) and the Minnesota State system.