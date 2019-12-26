Rainy River Community College has announced a $2,500 scholarship opportunity for six students interested in health care. RRCC offers an associate of health science degree, health care pre-professional certificate and nursing assistant/home health aide certificate.
In addition, RRCC offers partner programs in nursing. The nursing program at RRCC is through a partnership with Itasca Community College (practical nurse students) and Hibbing Community College (registered nurse students). RRCC advisors can guide students through course selections and the application process. Once accepted to the nursing program students will attend their theory lecture classes via Adobe Connect in the nursing classroom at RRCC. They will have their skills lab experiences in RRCC’s recently remodeled nursing lab with fully functioning nurse simulators. Patient clinical rotations are conducted at local healthcare facilities. RRCC Nursing Instructor/Healthcare Program Director Donita Ettestad teaches both skills lab and clinical rotations.
Ettestad said, “This is a great opportunity for students who are interested in pursuing a career in health care. The job market is projected to grow faster than any other occupational jobs over the next 10 years. Those interested in nursing have the opportunity to obtain their nursing education from CNA to RN economically right here in our community.”
RRCC will award six $2,500 scholarships to health care students. The estimated cost of tuition and fees for a full year at RRCC is $4,870.50 (annual cost, 30 credits, *General fees are subject to change by the Minnesota State Legislature and the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities). The amount of this scholarship covers almost half of the cost of tuition and fees for a year.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must:
- Be accepted to RRCC and attend beginning Fall 2020.
- Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
- Complete the RRCC Scholarship Application.
- Be enrolled/declared into Health Care Services at RRCC.
- Must be enrolled in a minimum of nine credits per term and continually enrolled in nine credits per term to continue as a scholarship recipient.
- Must maintain a cumulative 2.0 grade point average (not a per semester GPA).
- Student must reside in the state of Minnesota.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 28. Apply online at http://bit.ly/2Fpa8if to complete the RRCC Scholarship Application. Scholarship recipients will be announced April 6.
For more information, contact Anne Homkes at Anne.Homkes@rainyriver.edu or 285-2205.