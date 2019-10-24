Falls Elementary School September Birthday Bookshelf students include, front row, Emily Nygaard, Luisa Bigler, Charli Larson, Sierra Grunwald and Ayla Fawn; back row, Coda Pearson, Lillian Smith, Eliza Jane Slayer and Braeson Porter.
September Birthday Bookshelf
Tammie Calder
- Updated
Tammie Calder
