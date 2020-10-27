The Sons of Norway Vinland Lodge 1-193 recently established the Sons of Norway – Vinland Lodge 1-193 Scholarship Fund, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.
The scholarship will support students from the International Falls, Littlefork-Big Falls, Indus School or home-schooled students from those areas who are pursuing a post-secondary education. The scholarship will be a recurring scholarship for up to 4 years and students can apply for it starting in spring of 2022.
“The impact a scholarship can have on a student is remarkable, let alone a recurring scholarship” said Northwest Minnesota Foundation development officer, Kelly Martinka. “The Sons of Norway Vinland Lodge 1-193 are leaving a lasting legacy for these students.”
The Sons of Norway is an international cultural organization whose mission is to promote and preserve the heritage and culture of Norway. The Sons of Norway Vinland Lodge 1-193 was established in International Falls in 1918 and have shared their passion for Scandinavian culture through language, cooking, and other crafting skills. The Sons of Norway Vinland Lodge 1-193 officially disbanded in September 2020 and has distributed their assets to local charitable and nonprofit organizations.
If you are interested in learning about how you can establish a scholarship fund at Northwest Minnesota Foundation or to make a donation, please visit www.nwmf.org.