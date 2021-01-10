An International Falls student was among 560 students named to the Minnesota State Community and Technical College's President's List for the 2020 Fall Semester.
The school also named 566 students to its Dean's List.
Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, was named to the M State President's List.
Students on the President's List completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester and earned a grade point average of 4.0.
Students on the Dean's List completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester and earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.
As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 8,000 students in credit courses each year in 80 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. By partnering with communities, the college also provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.
