The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for high school students who are interested in a career in law enforcement. The program is open to high school seniors within or near District 3100 - Itasca, Northern St. Louis and Koochiching counties.
Participants will be exposed to the many facets of the Minnesota State Patrol while attending high school. The mentorship program runs from February-May and may lead to an internship or summer academy opportunity with the State Patrol, which provides a hiring preference. The mentorship combines administrative and field experience of a trooper.
To be considered for a mentorship with the Minnesota State Patrol, students must meet the following criteria:
- Current high school senior with a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher.
- Plan to attend a regionally accredited college or university following high school graduation.
- Possess a valid driver’s license or have the ability to acquire one prior to the start date.
- Successfully pass a driver’s license and criminal history check.
To apply for the mentorship program, the following must be submitted by Feb. 10:
- Completed application.
- Cover letter outlining your career goals and why you would like a mentorship with the Minnesota State Patrol.
- A signed ride-along participant agreement form and ride-along waiver-of-claim form.
- A signed driver’s license and criminal history form.
- A signed confidentiality agreement form.
Applicants are asked to scan the application material and email to patrol.recruiter@state.mn.us.