The Minnesota Department of Education last week released the class of 2019’s graduation rate data.
Overall, Minnesota seniors reached another historic graduation rate high of 83.7 percent–57,171 students–who graduated in 2019. This represents an additional 0.5 percent of students from 2018 who went on to college, career or community success. Additionally, 3,806 students from earlier classes also earned their diplomas in 2019, graduating five, six, or seven years after beginning high school.
“I’m proud of all of our students, educators and schools for again posting the highest graduation rate on record. Reaching that high school graduation milestone is a pivotal moment on a student’s path to success because it opens up so many different life options,” said Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker. “That’s why these gaps in our graduation rates are unacceptable. Students of all races and ZIP codes deserve the same opportunity at achieving the life they have always dreamed. We hear from students and families about what is important, including cultural competence, student voice and building relationships with our students. Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan, and I will not stop until gaps are closed and every student in the state of Minnesota receives a world-class education from caring, qualified teachers in a safe and nurturing environment.”
While graduation rates increased statewide for most racial and ethnic student groups, the graduation rate for American Indian students remains stagnant. For example, since 2017, graduation rates for black students have increased 5.2 percentage points and rates for Hispanic students have increased 3.5 percentage points. However, for our American Indian students, the four-year graduation rate has remained between 50 and 51 percent.
Fewer students are choosing to drop out of high school. From 2018 to 2019, the overall statewide high school dropout rate decreased from 4.6 percent to 4.4 percent, and also dropped for every student group. Over the last 10 years, the number of high school graduates enrolled in developmental education courses at Minnesota colleges and universities during their first two years has dropped by 10 percent, suggesting that as more Minnesota students graduate high school, they are leaving prepared for college level coursework.
“I am heartened to see a measurable decrease in the number of students who dropped out of high school,” said Ricker. “That suggests that students are hearing the message that the adults in their lives are here to support them, and if they choose to persist in their education that we will persist right alongside them. I know that, with the help of my fellow commissioners as well as educators and families all across the state, Minnesota can be the first state in the nation to effectively end high school dropouts.”