Indus School students from grades 9-12 Oct. 23 attended the 47th Annual Northern Minnesota Mathematics Contest.
Students from all over northern Minnesota attended the contest at Bemidji State University.
The students took an hour-long math test, with roughly 28 schools and 900 students attending.
The test was split into a lower division, grades 9 and 10, and upper division, grades 11 and 12. The top three Indus students in the lower division were Chase Steinbach, Jenessa Holte and Benjamin Berthiaume. Only two Indus students took part in the upper division, Samuel Wingate and Erika Loughrey.
Indus School students placed 19 out of 25.