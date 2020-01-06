Northern Minnesota high school seniors interested in furthering their education at colleges and universities around the country are encouraged to apply for Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund scholarships for the 2020-21 school year by Jan. 15.
Eligibility criteria and online application forms may be found at www.AlworthScholarship.org.
Students must have an interest in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mathematics or scientific fields of study. The Fund is available to students in 60 high schools, plus home schools, located in these 10 northern Minnesota counties: Aitkin, Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Lake, Itasca, Koochiching and St Louis.
Each awarded scholarship will be for $20,000, to be distributed over eight semesters. The Alworth Memorial Fund has distributed $52 million among 5,100 motivated young people since 1949.
“For 70 years, the Alworth Scholarship has assisted students focused on pursuing STEM careers, and this year is no different,” said Patty Salo Downs, Alworth Memorial Fund executive director. “There’s still time to apply before our Jan. 15 deadline, and we encourage interested young people and their parents to go online and do so.”