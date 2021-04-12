Students in Michelle Misner’s fifth/sixth grade class at Indus School were given an interesting project recently. They were instructed to create their own individualized “totem poles.” The class, who just finished reading Touching Spirit Bear by Ben Mikaelson, created their own poles to explain their journeys and what they have learned about themselves.
They each explained their life, its past, present, and future, in the form of their ‘spirit animals.” Each student chose an animal for each of those periods of their lives, wrote about what it meant to them, and then decorated a wood block about it. The three wood blocks were later stacked to form their own “totem pole.”
These are some of their responses:
“I picked a parrot for my past self because they can be calm but sometimes crazy and I had very bad mood swings and I think parrots do too and they have a high pitched voice.
I picked a mouse because I’m annoying like last time and I’m scared of everything. I also just like to steal food. Also my sister is a cat and I’m a mouse trying to run away from her before she does something evil.
I picked a wolf for my future because wolves work as a pack and they treat their family nice and I thought it would be cool. To have a pack and I also think that they are brave and fierce and they just act cool.”
~ Sophia
“Past -
I did a pufferfish for my past because they’re kinda shy animals. When I was little, if my mom introduced me to her friends I would hide behind her. I also learned that they are very trustworthy, and they know how to protect themselves.
Present -
A bunny relates to me because they’re very shy and sweet animals. They run away when people go by them. They hibernate during winter. And they are determined.
Future -
For my future animal I want to be like a lion because they’re confident and brave. They, again, are determined. They’re good at making decisions and good at achieving goals. By doing what they’re good at but they’re also very competitive.”
~ Syriana
“I picked llamas for my past because they are curious animals just like I was when I was little. I would always ask my parents random questions like where does milk come from? They used to get annoyed with me and tell me to go into my room after I asked too many questions. I once woke up my mom in the middle of the night to ask her how marshmallows were made.
I picked seahorses because they are easy-going. I am easy-going because I just chill in my room most of the time and listen to music. I just watch movies and scroll through Tik Tok. I also do what I’m told too and do it without complaining because I’ll just retreat back to my room until I’m told to do another thing.
I picked the wolf for my future because they are intelligent just like how I would like to be. When I’m older I want to be smarter so I can go to college and become a nurse.”
~ Nova
“Past. I used to be a deer because I spent all my time in the woods. I used to be spooked very easy. I also ran very fast back when I was young.
Present. I am a fox because I am very sneaky. I am very very small. I am kinda fast.
Future. In the future I want to be a wolf because they stick together and have each other's back. They are cute. They are fearless and fearsome.”
~ Kendrick
“Past -
Owls are vigilante and curious. They are very protective. They see very very good. Owls are not picky and good at smelling. And they are very shy but observant.
Present -
Parakeets are sometimes meek and helpless. They are birds that team up. They will help each other. They are colorful and pretty - not me.”
Future -
Sunderlings are small and helpless. They are scared of a lot of stuff. They like playing with water. They are kinda short boi’s.”
~ River