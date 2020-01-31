The Indus School sixth grade is reading the book, “Touching Spirit Bear,” a Napra Nautilus Award-winning novel written by author Ben Mikaelson.
The story is about a teen boy who has gotten in trouble for hurting someone but given an alternative to going to jail by participating in a “Circle Justice” (rehabilitation program) on a remote Alaskan island. While there, he was mauled by a bear but the outcome was that he examined his actions and sought redemption for his wrongs.
The students read a chapter where Cole had to build his shelter without help from adults. This is extremely hard for him since when he was attacked by a bear, he ended up with very limited use of his right arm. The sixth graders wore mittens on their dominant hands for the morning to try and understand how the main character might feel.