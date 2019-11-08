Over the past few weeks, the Indus School fourth and fifth grade students have been studying mold.
The students later made “mold terrariums” and observed the mold over time. They were surprised to find out that mold is actually a form of mushroom and how fast it can grow.
The fifth grade students observed the growth of mold based on one variable chosen by each group: heat, salt, water, and a basic model where nothing was done differently.
Since students learned about the growth of mold, the teachers decided to have someone come in and talk about keeping bacteria away through handwashing.
Oct. 15 was Global Handwashing Day. So, during October, grades two through five welcomed a guest from Rainy Lake Medical Center to show the importance of handwashing.
The guest had the students apply a special lotion on their hands that shows all of their germs under a black light. The students did so and were shocked by how many germs were on their hands and how invisible they seem to be in normal light.
Afterwards, the students washed their hands and went back under the black light to find there were very few germs and later talked about how important handwashing is.