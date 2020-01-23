Indus High School students participated in an Outdoor Sports Day Jan. 17, as part of the Indus Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, or PBIS, program, which encourages good behaviors through prevention, not punishment.
Students traveled to Baudette where they spent two hours at the local arena in learning and practicing the sport of curling, under the direction of Roger Erickson. Following the activity, they returned to school where they enjoyed cross-country skiing, broomball, ice skating, and other outdoor activities. The Indus rink was flooded and the ice is primarily being maintained by high schoolers Austin Hasbargen and Jacob Hasbargen for enjoyment by students and community members.