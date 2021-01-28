Elks Lodge 1599 December Students of the Month are Chloe Sullivan and Bryant Koenig. The following has been submitted by Josh Koenig, Falls High School teacher, Elks Student of the Month coordinator, and Elks member.
Chloe Sullivan
Chloe is a very committed and faithful student who is always excited to help others. She has been on the A-Honor roll throughout her entire high school career. Chloe was a member of the FHS Student Council for three years. She has also been very involved in extra-curricular activities as a participant in volleyball, basketball, and track and field and is currently a captain for the girls’ basketball team. When not involved in athletics, Chloe has actively volunteered through Student Council at the Villa, as well as working with the youth in our community at Saturday morning basketball. During the summer months, she works for Voyageur’s National Park. Chloe’s future plans are to join the Minnesota Army National Guard, then attend school for Park Management, and continue working for the National Park Service throughout the United States.
Bryant Koenig
Bryant is a very dedicated and devoted student who selflessly makes every effort to improve others he comes in contact with. He is a member of the Minnesota Honors Society. Bryant has also been a member of Student Council. He has been on the Principal’s List throughout his entire high school career. Bryant is a very intelligent and respectful student to have in the classroom. Along with leading the way by maintaining excellent grades in the classroom, he is also a leader on the athletic teams that he plays on. Bryant has been a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and baseball throughout his high school career. He is also very involved in the community as a volunteer for numerous activities to include working with children at Saturday morning basketball, youth clinics for baseball, various Elk’s functions, and shoveling for the elderly. Outside of school, Bryant works at Barajas. Next year, he plans to attend Viterbo University to major in engineering and play baseball.