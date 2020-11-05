A student from International Falls (56649) participated in a national Get Out the Vote campaign this year with Bemidji State University's School of Technology, Art and Design.
Shelby Tanner, a senior studying design created a poster for the Design for Democracy campaign sponsored by the American Institute of Graphic Arts.
In 2020, AIGA recognized the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote in 1920, with a special edition of Get Out the Vote: Empowering the Women's Vote.
Designs had to be nonpartisan and encourage civic participation.