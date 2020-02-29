Several scholarships are available from the 8th District Minnesota State Horticultural Society for 2020.
An applicant must be a graduating senior residing or attending school in the 8th District or a non-traditional student, college student, or second-time winner who will be attending a college or technical school within one calendar year; no restriction as to course or school.
The acceptable counties in the 8th District include Koochiching, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Lake, north and south St. Louis.
The applicant must provide evidence of an interest and participation in horticultural/gardening activities, such as a home garden, organized group such as 4-H, Scouts, church or community gardens.
Applications must be received by March 7. The winning recipients will be invited to the 8th District MSHS Spring Meeting June 6 in Floodwood.
Contact Jan Dzwonkowski, 6317 Heritage Trail, Gilbert, MN 55741, phone-218-865-6018 or email jan_dz@q.com for an application and more information.