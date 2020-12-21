A student from International Falls was one of 15 interns from Bemidji State University who got experience during summer 2020 with the help of a partnership with the George W. Neilson Foundation.
Caysie Thompson, a junior studying liberal education and business administration was an intern for Jake Bluhm Insurance Agency, Inc. in Bemidji.
The internship partnership launched in the summer of 2012 to promote academic development and encourage employers to provide local, paid internship opportunities for BSU students.
The Neilson Foundation funded 15 internships, including one specifically for health and nursing and 14 for any other private business pertaining to any major or program offered by Bemidji State or Northwest Technical College.
The George W. Neilson Foundation supports community development projects by providing grants to programs and projects that improve the lives of the area's children, adults and senior citizens. The foundation concentrates its program in the city of Bemidji and the surrounding area. Following the wishes of contributor Katharine Neilson Cram, the foundation supports northern Minnesota and the Bemidji area, where she spent the summers of her youth and lived throughout her later life.