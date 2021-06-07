Three Community Commitment to Education awards were presented to members of the community by Local Teachers Union 331, representing International Falls teachers.
Community Commitment to Education Awards were presented in May to district nurses Leah Bacon and Randi Pederson; Kris Norton, KSDM Radio; and Emily Gedde, former Journal reporter.
The award is normally given to a volunteer or professional that goes above and beyond for district students, teachers and the school.
This year the committee selected three people who deserved the award from the nominations the committee received, instructor Kim McDonald told The Journal.