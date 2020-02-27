Trace Clark of International Falls has made the honor list at Minnesota Staet University, Mankato.
The academic high honor and honor lists (dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.
Among 3,445 students, a total of 915 students qualified for the high honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,530 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,297 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.