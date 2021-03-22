Tuesday Musicale of International Falls has cancelled its summer music camp student scholarship program for 2021.
Both the Bemidji State University Summer Camp and the Northshore Music Program, University of Minnesota Duluth, have either cancelled or decided to offer a virtual camp only.
The scholarship program will be reconsidered for the summer of 2022, said a news release.
Members of Tuesday Musicale recognize the many individuals, organizations and companies who have generously contributed previously.
"Music is particularly important to our local community and especially our students," members said in a news release.
For further information contact Kathy Thompkins at 503-333-8391.