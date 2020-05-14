Molly Nelson and Abby Kostiuk are among the nearly 900 graduates who will receive degrees from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
Kostiuk will graduate magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in ecology and evolutionary biology.
Nelson will graduate with a Master of Science degree in educational leadership.
The COVID-19 pandemic required Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra to make the decision to cancel in-person spring commencement ceremonies across the Minnesota State system. As the capstone celebration of the college experience, commencement is a favorite day of the year, said a news release.
"While we won’t celebrate in person this spring, we are proud of these graduates who have worked exceptionally hard to transition quickly to complete their coursework for graduation," a statement from the college said. "Many have faced additional health, family or financial challenges in addition to remote learning. Their world, like ours, has been turned upside down."
The university will celebrate the class of 2020 in a variety of ways this week. The class also has an open invitation to walk in a future commencement ceremony.
In a letter to the Class of 2020, President Anne Blackhurst wrote: “You will forever be recognized for your grit, applauded for your humility during difficult times, and remembered for the heart you have shown. Your Dragon family is filled with pride at your resilience and accomplishments. You are ready to transform the world.”
MSUM will award degrees to nearly 700 undergraduate students and nearly 200 graduate students, including the university’s first cohort of doctoral students, 13 graduates earning the doctor of education in educational leadership (Ed.D.).