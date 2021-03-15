The University of Minnesota reports that all of its campuses - Crookston, Duluth, Morris, Rochester and the Twin Cities - will return to fully on-campus operations this fall.
“Given projections on the number of Minnesotans who will be vaccinated, and relying on continued guidance from our public health colleagues, we are increasingly reassured that we can bring students, faculty and staff back to our campuses while effectively minimizing the risk to our community,'' said University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel.
The University has been operating in a hybrid mode, with both online and in-person classes, for the 2020-2021 school year. Some campuses had significantly more in-person engagement than others, but overall the hybrid approach provided ongoing education, research and service to Minnesota, but without the robust face-to-face engagement that means so much to members of the campus community and to all Minnesotans.
Returning to campus operations that will be more similar to those seen before the pandemic, including coursework and activities, will be consistent with state guidance and public health considerations related to the pandemic as autumn draws closer. With that in mind, today’s decision will help students, faculty and staff plan ahead for an increased number of classes being taught in person by the University’s nation-leading faculty and more activities taking place in-person throughout its five campuses this fall, ensuring that students have the greatest opportunity possible to experience the best of the University of Minnesota.
In the interest of ongoing support for public health and information-sharing in the coming months and into fall, the University will continue to provide widespread access to COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff. Until further notice, the University will also continue to require face coverings and physical distancing, while also encouraging anyone who is feeling sick to stay home and for all to continue practicing good personal hygiene, such as regularly washing hands.