Local students are among the more than 2,600 undergraduate students recognized by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation.High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are being sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.
Local students who received honors include Anna Earley, senior, highest honors, and Jacob Hufnagle, senior, high honors, from International Falls; and Breanne Cipriano, senior honors, from Littlefork.