Northome School Indigenous Studies Coordinator Jody Wagner visited the Indus School sixth grade class Jan. 28 and talked about about Native American language and culture.
When Wagner first walked into the classroom, he spoke in Ojibwe. According to their teacher, Michelle Misner, the students were puzzled and intrigued by this new language.
Wagner taught students how to say “Hi,” “My name is” and to sing a greeting song. The class also read about the maple syrup season and answered some questions.
As a wrap up, the class played a competitive game of Jeopardy. This was a fun way to conclude their unit on Native Americans by learning firsthand from an Ojibwe person, the students stated.
The Northome School Anishinaabe Studies program features Ojibwe language lessons with Wagner on a weekly basis and a Quiz Bowl for students in grades 6-12. A study room is also available for learning about the Native culture and a YouTube channel featuring the Ojibwe Word of the Day presented by students from the school.