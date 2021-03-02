Rotary of International Falls, through its Love of Reading Early project, has completed its mission to give books to each and every pre-kindergarten and kindergarten student in International Falls and Littlefork.
Jeff Hardwig, local chairperson of LORE, reported 226 students received books, and Rotary purchased 317 books which were given out to students at Falls and Littlefork-Big Falls public schools, as well as St. Thomas Aquinas School.
COVID-19 touched the project, like it has most everything else, he said.
“The pandemic has been tough on our LORE mission,” he told The Journal. “Rotary Readers could not go to the school and LORE Libraries were, for the most part, located in places not accessible to the general public.”
However, that did not stop the project, he said. “Some effort was made to record videos of reading to the children, but it did not replace in person reading very well,” he said.
The temporary loss of access to the LORE Libraries spurred another idea to encourage reading: “We began a book giveaway last year, selecting the classrooms of teachers who had Rotary Readers,” Hardwig said.
The effort was expanded this year to include every Headstart, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten class in International Falls and Littlefork.
“The feedback from teachers and administrators has been very positive,” Hardwig said, adding plans are being made to resume the in-person aspect of Rotary Readers and public access to LORE Libraries next year.
LORE Libraries are now in the community: Headstart, Backus Community Center, Super One Grocery, Koochiching County Public Health and Human Social Services and Essentia Health clinic.
Three more of the little boxed LORE Libraries have been built to add to locations in International Falls and Littlefork.
Meanwhile, Hardwig said it’s fortunate the Reach out and Read program continues at the local medical clinics. This program involves medical providers advocating for reading out loud to children from birth to age 5. As a result, an age-appropriate book is given at each of as many as 10 well child visits.
In addition, Hardwig pointed to other local efforts to ensure that children are signed up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library as soon as possible after birth. This program, funded by the United Way, mails an age-appropriate book to registered children every month until age 5.
“Reach out and Read and the Imagination Library both help create a literature rich environment for the children of our community,” Hardwig said.