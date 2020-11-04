After three years in office, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith won her first full term on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
The Democratic incumbent led 49.8 percent to 42.5 percent just after midnight — too great a lead for Republican challenger Jason Lewis to overcome.
“Thank you, Minnesota,” Smith tweeted soon after the AP called the race. “You showed up to say YES to lifting up the best of who we are, to continue working together and make progress. I’m ready to keep doing the work with all of you, together.”
It may take a while for all the votes to be counted because of a glut of absentee ballots cast before Tuesday. State officials also intend to count all late-arriving ballots as long as they were postmarked by Election Day, although the courts could ultimately order them thrown out.
Smith, 62, first took office in January 2018 when Gov. Mark Dayton appointed her to the seat from which Sen. Al Franken resigned.
The former lieutenant governor kept her new job by beating state Sen. Karin Housley by more than 10 points in the special election that fall.
She’s presented herself as a senator who’s willing to cross the aisle to work with Republicans.
Lewis, 65, hitched his candidacy to that of President Donald Trump, echoing the president’s law-and-order message amid racially charged protests in Minneapolis and elsewhere.
At a party for Minnesota Republicans on Tuesday evening, Lewis blasted Democrats as “radicals” who want to defund police and claimed lockdowns intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus are “causing more harm than good.”
As the vote counts crept up Tuesday, Lewis was faring somewhat better than the president, whom the Associated Press said lost the state’s 10 electoral votes to Joe Biden. As Lewis trailed Smith by 7.3 percentage points, Trump trailed Biden by 9.5.
That’s partly because a sizeable number of Senate voters picked one of two candidates from political parties that favor marijuana’s legalization.
Legal Marijuana Now candidate Kevin O’Connor and Oliver Steinberg of Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis held 7.7 percent of the vote at midnight, while numerous fringe presidential candidates shared just 2.3 percent in that race.
It’s Lewis’ second consecutive loss in a congressional race.
The former radio talk show host represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District for two years before losing to U.S. Rep. Angie Craig by 5.5 percentage points in a 2018 rematch.
Lewis spent two nights in a hospital last week after an emergency hernia surgery before returning to the campaign trail.