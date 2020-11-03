Rep. Rob Ecklund claimed a victory over challenger Thomas Manninen for the Minnesota House District 3A seat just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
In a tight race throughout the night, Ecklund, of International Falls, received 12,540 votes or 52.41 percent. Manninen, of Littlefork, finished the race with 11,367 votes or 47.51 percent.
In another local race, incumbent Tom Bakk, DFL, defeated Republican challenger Christopher Hogan for the state senator District 3 seat.
Bakk clinched 26,641 votes or 55.23 percent, and Hogan received 21,532 votes or 44.64 percent.