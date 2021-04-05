The Icebox Radio Theater, or IBRT, has been nominated for an inaugural Ambie Award for excellence in audio from The Podcast Academy.
The nomination is in the Best Fiction Podcast category for the play "Vacant," which was the premiere episode of the Aurora Borealis series, part of the Frozen Frights podcast. IBRT, a small, non-profit independent in International Falls, Minn., competes against media giants including Wondery, Spotify and Gimlet Media and the series "Dirty Diana" which stars Demi Moore, and led all podcasts in nominations with four.
Vacant tells the story of a reclusive woman, obsessed with the house next door which once housed a serial killer. As her grip on reality slips, the house takes on a life of its own in the woman’s eyes as she fights to maintain her sanity and her life.
The play was written by IBRT Artistic Director Jeffrey Adams, and stars theater regulars Trelawney Erwin, Justin Kapla, and Adams.
The Ambies will highlight 164 nominees across 23 categories — with winners to be selected by every voting member of The Podcast Academy — in addition to a Governor’s Award. Eligible new members will be able to vote to determine this year’s winners if registered by March 26.
Here are a few facts about ‘Aurora Borealis: Vacant’ that you may know:
1) “Vacant “ was the first original production at Studio 908. From 2010 until 2019, the Icebox Radio Theater was based in the Backus Community Center. Due to financial constraints, the IBRT had to give up it’s studio and move across the street to the home of Jeff and Diane Adams. After recording and releasing two Old Time Radio recreations in the fall of 2019, ‘Vacant’ was the first original play produced in the new studio. It was also the last play produced before Covid hit forcing the IBRT to adjust its working method.
2) Erwin is a published author. Erwin, who starred as ‘Carrie’ in “Vacant,” is a published novelist. Writing under the pen name Charlie J. Greene, her book “The Monster of Marnmouth Valley” is a fantasy novel which tells the story of a young adventurer tasked with helping a reluctant partner save a village beset by a monster. “The Monster of Marnmouth Valley” is available in paperback and e-book editions at Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/Monster-Marnmouth-Valley-Charlie-Greene-ebook/dp/B08H5GB6MK
3) Kapla is host of another podcast. Kapla, who played ‘Al’ and ‘the pizza man’ in ‘Vacant’ co-hosts “The Violet Wanderers” with two friends located in Indiana. “The Violet Wanders” description reads Gallows Humor for the Terminally online queer community...Welcome to the TVW Dungeon. Here we play games, tell jokes, and interview unique people about their life experiences. We're unlike any other show you've ever heard. If you're looking for the gayest podcast on the internet, welcome home. www.violetwanderers.com
4) The wasp sounds. Some digital audio magic was used to create the sound of the wasps in “Vacant”. First, a basic recording of a bee buzzing was acquired, then edited into one continuous buzz. Then, that sound was fed through an audio mixing board. Then, Jeff manipulated with sound with the pan (left/right) and volume knobs. Listen on headphones, and you can hear the buzz fly in and away and all around your head!
5) This story arc is an old time radio tribute. Spoiler - the Aurora Borealis series is, in fact, a tribute to a play from radio’s golden age, ‘Northern Lights’ which was part of the series ‘Quiet Please’. ‘Northern Lights’ told the story of two researchers who discover the northern lights are inhabited by tiny, interdimensional aliens who look like woolly caterpillars.
Information about the Icebox Radio Theater, and access to ‘Vacant’ is available at http://www.iceboxradio.org/landing.
“The Podcast Academy was founded a year ago with the mission to foster inclusivity, elevate awareness and build excitement for podcasts through initiatives, programming and our annual awards,” said Chairman of the Podcast Academy, Donald Albright, president and co-founder of Tenderfoot TV. “Today, we celebrate the community with the announcement of our first-ever Ambies nominees. They are just as diverse as the creators, both in front of and behind the mic, and are reflective of the far reaching medium. On behalf of the membership, we congratulate all of the nominees.”
