Bestselling Minnesota author Allen Eskens will speak Sept. 26 at the International Falls Public Library.
“I’m not supposed to be here: my implausible journey to becoming a writer,” is the theme of his talk.
Eskens is the author of “The Life We Bury,” “The Guise of Another,” “The Heavens May Fall,” “The Deep Dark Descending” and “The Shadows We Hide.”
His books are not a series, but revolve around a cast of characters in a small Minnesotan community.
His books have been translated into 26 languages and his novel, “The Life We Bury,” is in development for a feature film.
Eskens is the recipient of the Barry Award, Minnesota Book Award, Rosebud Award and Silver Falchion Award and has been a finalist for the Edgar Award, Thriller Award and Anthony Award.
He lives with his wife in greater Minnesota where he recently retired after practicing criminal law for 25 years.
Along with discussing his path to becoming a writer and his novels, Eskens will read an excerpt from one of his books and host a question and answer session. He will also sign copies of his books. All are welcome, there is no cost to attend.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.