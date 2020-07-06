Arrowhead Library System officials last week announced the availability of the TumbleBookLibrary for all patrons living in the seven county area of Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, and St. Louis counties.
TumbleBookLibrary, geared towards youth in grades K-6, is a collection of animated talking picture books, read-alongs, eBooks, quizzes, lesson plans, and educational games that can be accessed from the comfort and safety of home at any time.
“We are very excited to launch the TumbleBookLibrary collection,” said ALS Regional Librarian Mollie Stanford. “These electronic books are fantastic resources that will keep kids engaged in reading and will help contribute to school success.”
The TumbleBookLibrary includes a wide selection of stories that come to life for kids through engaging animation, and the website is easy for kids and families to navigate together, said a news release.
There are options to hear stories in French or Spanish.
Each story comes with puzzles and games geared to ensure reading comprehension. Patrons can use computers, tablets, or mobile phones to access the collection. An Internet connection is needed, no library card number is required, and books are streamed right to your device at the click of a button.
To access the TumbleBookLibrary, please visit www.alslib.info and click on the TumbleBookLibrary icon.