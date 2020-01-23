The Minneapolis-based James Sewell Ballet will return to the Backus Community Center stage as a part of their retrospective 30th-anniversary tour this winter. The performance will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Backus Auditorium.
“Throw out your preconceived notions of a traditional ballet,” said Ward Merrill, executive director at Backus.
“This ballet company has used a Segway-type machine in their show; the James Sewell Ballet is anything but traditional,” he added.
The James Sewell Ballet is no stranger to the Backus stage. The company performed in International Falls in 2014, then returned in 2017 and performed “Band It,” a production that included local dance students as well as the Falls High Senior Band.
“I personally enjoyed ‘Guy Noir,’ a gum-shoe detective story that originated with Garrison Keillor’s (“A Prairie Home Companion”) radio program that this group performed on our stage in 2014,” Merrill said.
About the company
For 30 years, James Sewell Ballet’s critically acclaimed performances have moved and delighted audiences across the country. To commemorate the company’s milestone anniversary, early gems will be performed alongside recent hits from its beloved repertoire. Exuberant and cutting-edge, James Sewell Ballet productions combine gymnastic elegance with theatricality, exploring polyrhythmic movement and pushing the boundaries of choreography.
From childhood violin lessons to becoming a synchronized trampoline world champion at 14, company co-founder James Sewell has always connected to music and movement. Sewell discovered ballet at the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis in 1976 and moved to New York City two years later to join the American Ballet Theatre II.
In 1982, while working with George Balanchine, Sewell had the opportunity to choreograph his first ballet — an experience that inspired him to offer similar opportunities to young choreographers. Shortly after the company relocated from New York to Minneapolis in 1993, James Sewell launched Ballet Works, a commissioning program that offers company and outside choreographers the chance to work with professional ballet dancers.
Sewell went on to choreograph “Aïda” for the Minnesota Opera in 1996, along with the original productions “Amahl and the Night Visitors” and “Moving Works” the same year.
The company premiered at the Joyce Theater in New York City in 2004, and in 2005 James Sewell choreographed “She Loves Me” at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis. In 2019, the James Sewell Ballet was invited to the Festival De Danse in Cannes, France, to perform the original production “Titicut Follies,” inspired by Frederick Wiseman’s 1967 documentary of the same name.
The retrospective tour kicked off in Fairmont on Jan. 10 and will visit 12 Minnesota communities — including International Falls, St. Cloud, and Winona — before concluding with three performances at the O’Shaughnessy Auditorium at St. Catherine University in St. Paul in April.
Merrill encourages local residents to come and see the show.
“This dance company always produces something new and fresh,” said Merrill.
Tickets for the Backus performance can be purchased at the door or in advance at City Drug, Betty’s in Fort Frances, J&D Foods in Littlefork and the Backus office, $12 for adults, $5 for children age 6 to 18, kids age 5 and under are free. Doors for the show open at 6:30 p.m. with James Sewell Ballet taking the stage at 7.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund, as well as numerous locals sponsors.
For more information, contact Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St., International Falls, 218-285-7225, or go online at www.backusab.org.