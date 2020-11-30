A hardy group of float builders came through and brought their lit up creations for the annual Parade of Lights in Birchdale.
The parade typically happens if someone shows up with a float with lights on it at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year saw the biggest turnout of parade watchers ever with people lined up to watch in their cars on both sides of the Nelson’s General Store in downtown Birchdale.
The Brad Hazelton family and Sloughgrass has had floats in the parade every year. The Hazleton’s had a plethora of children dressed in reindeer regalia and a finely lit up Christmas tree and truck on their float.
The Sloughgrass float was rendition of “National Lampoons Christmas Vacation."
This year also had entries from the Lewis family and Bobby Hanson a.k.a. a reindeer pulled his mother-in-law a.k.a. Santa on a rickshaw.
Thank you to all the participants and to all the spectators for showing up and making this year's parade another fun day in Birchdale.