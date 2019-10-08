Visit your library on wheels, the Arrowhead Library System bookmobile. Local stops and times include:
Mondays : Oct. 14; Nov. 4, 25; Dec. 16
Littlefork — Jackpine Chateau (9:30 a.m. — 10:00 a.m.)
Big Falls — Sunview Apartments (10:40 a.m. — 11:20 a.m.)
Gemmell — Gemmell Community Church (12:30 p.m. — 1:00 p.m.)
Mizpah - Post Office (1:15 p.m. — 1:45 p.m.)
Northome — Apartment Complex (2:15 p.m. — 3:00 p.m.)
Thursdays : Oct. 10, 31; Nov. 21; Dec. 12
Crane Lake — Ranger Station (11:15 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.)
Orr – Lake Country ReMax Building (1:45 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.)
Kabetogama — “Town” Hall (3:15 p.m. — 3:45 p.m.)
For further information on the Bookmobile or Mail-A-Book services, write or call the Arrowhead Library System, 5528 Emerald Ave., Mt. Iron, MN 55768 (218) 741-3840, or visit their website at www.alslib.info