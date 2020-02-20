The Backus Performing Arts Series' final show of the season is set to take the stage next week.
"Church of Cash," a tribute to Johnny Cash, begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Backus Community Center auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at City Drug, Betty's in Fort Frances, J&D Foods in Littlefork and the Backus office. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children age 6 to 18, kids age 5 and under are free.
“We are happy to present a classic country show that should have a wide appeal," said Ward Merrill, executive director at Backus. “We read every survey returned to us, and country music has been mentioned often - this fits the bill.”
Jay Ernest formed Church of Cash in Honolulu back in 2010. With an uncanny grasp of the Man in Black’s catalog and many years of experience touring the United States, Europe, and Asia, Ernest has returned to his Minnesota home to spread the gospel of one of the world’s most important and enduring songwriters, according to a news release.
The Church of Cash is true to the music of Johnny Cash, and the performer’s deep baritone voice sings like a prairie breeze and stomps like a boot heel, the release said. Church of Cash is not a country band, it is a tribute band with the express purpose of honoring the indelible legacy of Johnny Cash. Road-tested and always road-ready, The Church of Cash is celebrating the soul of American music.
"Whether you are an ‘ol timer who grew up listening to Mr. Cash in your tractor, or a young soldier driving your tank across the deserts of the Middle East with the Man in Black in your headphones, the Church of Cash will bring his music, with style and energy, to fans everywhere," the release said.
For more information, contact Backus Community Center, 900 5th Street, International Falls, 285-7225 or go online at www.backusab.org.