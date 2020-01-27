Applications for various Arrowhead Regional Arts Council grants to support local individuals are open now until 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Grants will be awarded in three different categories: Arts and Cultural Heritage Program, the Individual Artist Program, and the Artist Access program.
The Individual Artist Project Grant Program provides project grants of up to $4,000 to local artists. The criteria for this program include artistic quality of both past and current work, the ability of the artist to complete the work, and the impact of the project on the artist’s career and the public.
To be eligible to apply for this program, applicants must be at leas 18 years old, a United States citizen or have permanent resident status, be a resident of Koochiching, Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Lake, or St. Louis county for at least six months, and remain a Minnesota resident for the duration of the project. Individuals enrolled in arts-related degree programs are ineligible to apply.
The Artist Access Program provides up to $1,000 to artists who have never before received a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council. The funding is designed to allow artists to carry out a well-planned project that will allow you to grow as an artist or to take advantage of an impending opportunity. Funding for projects that include out-of-state activities is prohibited in this program.
The new Arts and Cultural Heritage Grant Program is for projects that support arts activities with both community significance and authenticity to the community represented in the art. Projects may receive up to $4,000 in this program.
Contact the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council office at (218) 722-0952 or (800) 569-8134; info@aracouncil.org with questions or if assistance is needed.