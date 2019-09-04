Those who want to capture fall’s changing colors using a paintbrush may want to attend a free autumn landscape painting class being offered by the Arrowhead Library System on Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m.
Adults and older teens of all art skill levels will be able to spend time with other artists while learning to draw and paint from art teacher, Amy Lucas-Peroceski, of 321 Art Studio, a family business out of Chisholm that hosts art classes across Minnesota.
Lucas-Peroceski is a mixed media artist who said, “Although I am primarily a painter, I like to explore all types of art and I often work with drawing and sculpting materials as well. I enjoy using acrylics, water miscible oils, charcoal and pastels.”
“We have focused this particular painting class on adults and older teens. It is a great chance for someone who has never painted before to try it,” said Nancy Lucas, who runs 321 Studio with Lucas-Peroceski.
Each participant in the class will draw a landscape on an 11 x 14 canvas under the instructor’s guidance, and then paint their landscape with water-miscible oil paints in their choice of colors.
“We will be using water miscible oil paints so it is a good chance for someone who paints with acrylics or oils to try this newer medium,” Lucas said.
Participants will follow along with Lucas-Peroceski step-by-step, but since everyone has their own artistic style, finished paintings will be unique and reflect the individual.
The hour-and-a-half program is free with all supplies provided.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.