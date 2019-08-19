Ever wonder what it's like to shop for an island on Rainy Lake?
Find out at 9 p.m. Sunday when Woody Woods, a real estate agent and Rainy Lake fishing guide, is featured on an episode of HGTV's "Island Hunters."
"Two brothers search for a family island at their favorite Minnesota spot on Rainy Lake. They're looking for a nice compromise between a remote feel and convenient access with excellent fishing right at their doorstep," described Chelsey Riemann, APR | manager, communications of Discovery Inc., which owns HGTV, DIY Network, and Great American Country.
Woods, who was inducted in 2014 into the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, told The Journal last week being involved in the episode was a lot of fun.
"It was very interesting," he said of the work involved in filming the episode.
He added that it will expose the world to Rainy Lake and all it has to offer.
"I hope a lot of people see Rainy Lake and we get more people to come to Rainy Lake to have fun," he said.
HGTV describes "Island Hunters" as "House Hunters with a twist. "Island Hunters" follows people shopping for an island, as they tour three separate islands and then selects one of the three to purchase.
The episode also runs at midnight Monday.