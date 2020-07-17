The Icebox Radio Theater, or IBRT, will present a live broadcast originating from a screen tent located in the backyard of a private residence as a way of keeping live theater alive in the time of COVID-19.
The broadcast will take place on Saturday, July 25th at 8 p.m. On the program will be two mystery stories, a recreation of the classic radio detective story “Candy Matson and the Allison Gray Case” and a world premiere episode from the IBRT’s comedy/mystery series, ‘Lance Manley: Library Detective.”
The broadcast is a way for the IBRT to perform live in a way that is safe for both the actors and the audience. Since the beginning of the pandemic last spring, the IBRT has had to cancel two live performances and a major holiday fundraiser. This event is a way for the theater to continue live performance.
The entire program will be performed outdoors. Microphones will be carefully placed a proper distance apart, and the cast will be encouraged to wear masks during all rehearsals and the performance. The screen tent is a way to mitigate the influence of the unofficial Minnesota State Bird, the mosquito, on the actors. Other than that, the performance will go out live with the sounds of the neighbors, traffic, nature, and etc accepted as part of the magic of live theater.
For the audience, the program will be viewable as a Facebook Live video, and also available on the IBRT’s streaming station which can be accessed on the theater’s website at http://www.iceboxradio.org/live or through the TuneIn app at the station titled Radio Icebox. The program is free, but the audience will be encouraged to visit the IBRT’s website to learn more about supporting the group.