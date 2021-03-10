The Icebox Radio Theater, or IBRT, has been honored with a nomination in the inaugural Ambie Awards for excellence in audio from The Podcast Academy.
The nomination is in the Best Fiction Podcast category for the play "Vacant," which was the premiere episode of the Aurora Borealis series, part of the Frozen Frights podcast.
The IBRT, a small, non-profit independent in International Falls, Minn., will be competing against media giants including Wondery, Spotify and Gimlet Media and the series "Dirty Diana" which stars Demi Moore, and led all podcasts in nominations with four.
Vacant tells the story of a reclusive woman, obsessed with the house next door which once housed a serial killer. As her grip on reality slips, the house takes on a life of its own in the woman’s eyes as she fights to maintain her sanity and her life.
The play was written by IBRT Artistic Director Jeffrey Adams, and stars theater regulars Trelawney Erwin, Justin Kapla, and Adams.
The Ambies will highlight 164 nominees across 23 categories — with winners to be selected by every voting member of The Podcast Academy — in addition to a Governor’s Award. Eligible new members will be able to vote to determine this year’s winners if registered by March 26.
“The Podcast Academy was founded a year ago with the mission to foster inclusivity, elevate awareness and build excitement for podcasts through initiatives, programming and our annual awards,” said Chairman of the Podcast Academy, Donald Albright, president and co-founder of Tenderfoot TV. “Today, we celebrate the community with the announcement of our first-ever Ambies nominees. They are just as diverse as the creators, both in front of and behind the mic, and are reflective of the far reaching medium. On behalf of the membership, we congratulate all of the nominees.”
Information about the Icebox Radio Theater, and access to Vacant is available at http://www.iceboxradio.org/landing.