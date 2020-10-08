The Icebox Radio Theater of International Falls will present a holiday live-streamed video special at 7 p.m. Oct. 30, called "Save Our Station 2: Electric Spook-a-Boo."
The two-hour program will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and other online platforms and will feature various comedy acts interspersed with requests for donations to help the IBRT (a non-profit organization) meet its fundraising goals.
Hosting the festivities will be two new characters, The Winter Warlock and Sidney Thermidor, nefarious villains who’ve “kidnapped” (Not really. No laws were broken in the making of this program) the IBRT and are holding it for ransom. These villains were molded in the tradition of TV ‘horror hosts’ such as Svengoolie, macabre comedians who showed old movies during television’s golden age while cutting in with skits and witty comments.
The cast of Funny in a Small Town, the IBRT’s unscripted comedy podcast (Tuesdays at 7:30) will provide much of the content for the evening by ‘riffing’ on a rather tepid Italian film, ‘Fangs of the Living Dead’. ‘Riffing’, a bit made popular by Minnesota’s own Mystery Science Theater 3000, involves the cast quipping over video of the movie.
‘Save Our Station 2: Electric Spook-a-Boo’ will also include two radio plays. The first is a classic episode of Suspense titled ‘On a Country Road’ starring Cary Grant. The second is one of the most popular (and scariest) plays ever produced by the IBRT - ‘The Thing on the Ice’. Both radio plays will be presented over the video stream accompanied by a slideshow of appropriate images.
Information on the event is available at http://www.iceboxradio.org/live