The Icebox Radio Theater of International Falls will present an evening aimed at spooky holiday fun at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in Room 101/102 of the Backus Community Center.
Featured in the evening will be a recreation of the classic old-time radio play ‘The House in Cypress Canyon,’ plus an original holiday comedy starring northwoods legends “Woody and Dunghowser.”
There will also be a screening of an edited version of “The Haunted House,” a silent movie starring Buster Keaton.
The Icebox Radio Theater is a non-profit arts group that produces original audio plays that reflect life in International Falls.
“The House in Cypress Canyon” is an episode of the American radio series “Suspense,” written by Robert L. Richards, produced and directed by William Spier. Set during the housing shortage that immediately followed World War II, a couple rushes to move into a furnished home only to discover “something” is already living there. The play is consistently cited as one of the most terrifying programs broadcast during radio’s Golden Age. It was originally broadcast on Dec. 5, 1946.
The Icebox Radio Theater’s reproduction of the show will feature live sound effects.
Woody and Dunghowser are original characters created by Icebox Radio artistic director Jeffrey Adams and have appeared in several skits and short plays already. This time around, the rustic duo has a Halloween adventure while taking a group of Dunghowser’s nieces and nephews trick or treating.
Admission to the event is by free-will donation. A cash bar will be available at intermission, with proceeds to benefit Backus Community Center. For more information, go to the Icebox Radio Theater page on Facebook.