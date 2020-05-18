As theaters remain dark around the country, stories are emerging of actors discovering the joys of radio.
Zoom videos are all well and good, but theaters from Broadway to student groups to community houses have discovered that a single cellphone mug shot video can only do so much to convey a performance. Drama in the time of COVID-19 is all about the voice.
In Spokane, Wash., public radio announces the addition of classic radio plays performed by the local civic theater.
In San Francisco, a local radio station launches "Coronoa Radio Theater" with a production of "Sorry, Wrong Number" by members of the San Francisco Playhouse.
In New York, the Times boldly proclaims that since theaters shut down in March, some Broadway actors have found a new stage, an invisible one. Over the last month, a host of audio dramas and musicals have appeared, created, for the most part, by actors in isolation.
And in International Falls, Minn., the members of one group look on smiling at this development. They are the players of the Icebox Radio Theater, or IBRT, and they have been producing new audio drama since George W. was President.
In the 1930s and 40s radio was king. And the most popular programs on the air in that era were plays. Drama in the golden age of radio ran the gamut from situation comedies to adaptations of popular movies to bone chilling horror stories which dared their listeners to "..turn their lights...out," With the end of World War II television took center stage, and radio reinvented itself as America’s jukebox. Radio drama, though never forgotten, slid away from the public eye and was kept alive by fan societies which held conventions where they could trade tapes of old shows and perform live recreations. Now, the airwaves have been replaced by WiFi but the art form remains the same. And one of the groups that followed this transition was from a tiny town on the US/Canadian border noted for its bone chilling winters.
The Icebox Radio Theater dates back nearly 20 years before audio drama’s current revival. It was the inspiration of Jeffrey Adams, a Falls resident who serves as the group’s artistic director. Adams had fallen in love with audio drama while doing community theater in his native Oregon in the late 90’s. Then primarily a writer, Adams was drawn to the way audio adapted to any type of story. Without sets and costumes to worry about, he could write about distant solar systems or the inside of an atom and the story could be told with little technical difficulty. When Adams moved to International Falls in 2003, he found a town with a lot of unique qualities and tremendous cultural resonance. It seemed like everyone, even his friends back in the Pacific Northwest, had heard of the tiny border village that proudly wore its bitterly cold winters as a badge of honor. He discovered that people were fascinated with the idea of living in such a place and he reasoned they might want to hear stories about it.
When Adams publicized an information meeting for a new radio drama group, over 20 people showed up, including a few from across the border in Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada. The goal was simple: to bring the Northland’s stories to the world. And on July 10, 2004, a dozen people gathered in an improvised studio in the basement of local station KXBR and performed “The Cabin Next Door,” live over the air from a script Adams had written specifically for the occasion. The group has not looked back.
Since that time, the IBRT has logged over 250 plays, most penned by Adams. Every genre is covered, from the sitcom mysteries of the Scoop Sisters (a perennial fan favorite) to the chilling tales of Frozen Frights, the group has managed to regularly produce plays with some tie to the Northland. Their plays have been broadcast on stations from Alaska to Florida, they have maintained a regularly updated podcast since 2008 (which has grown to 11 podcasts, each focusing on a different genre) and frequently stream on the internet live. With the support of donors from all over the country as well as grants from one of Minnesota’s regional arts councils, the IBRT even manages to pay its performers a small stipend putting a positive economic impact back into the community.
For Adams, the pandemic-inspired revival of audio drama is bittersweet. The IBRT has not been unaffected. To complete its latest series, “Frozen Frights: Aurora Borealis” a science fiction horror anthology, the group had to rehearse and record remotely, and even spend non-grant funding to hire actors from outside the area (including one from Perth, Australia). Still, it’s difficult not to see the benefit of the recent revival. Though Adams, like everyone else, would like to see the theaters and stadiums full once again, it is looking more and more like this rediscovery of radio drama is a positive thing that could emerge from difficult circumstances.
Next fall, the IBRT will launch another new series on a subject yet to be determined. There will undoubtedly be other recordings in the meantime, and maybe even a live performance or two (the group traditionally performs a live show each summer at the Smokey Bear Park band shell in Int’l Falls). Whatever pop culture decides to do with this time honored art form, the Icebox Radio Theater has no plans to stop. They will, quite simply, keep bringing the Northland’s stories to the world.
More information is available at www.iceboxradio.org