Get creative and make your own custom leather bracelet at a free workshop offered by the Arrowhead Library System on Oct. 26.
An introduction to leather work in jewelry making will be provided by Minnesota artist Jen Anfinson in this hands-on workshop. Anfinson creates jewelry and art at her home studio in Paynesville, Minn., and spreads creativity around with workshops offered all over the state.
Participants will learn about leather tools and techniques and create something unique. All materials will be provided. There is no cost to attend. This 90-minute program is geared towards adults and teens ages 13 and up.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.