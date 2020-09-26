The Arrowhead Library System will provide public libraries across the region Color Your Yard Tire Wildlife Feeder Take and Make Kits to distribute during the month of October.
These kits, designed by April and Reggie Fountain of Fountain Art in Chisholm, include everything needed to make a colorful piece of art that can be used year-round to feed birds and other wildlife.
Including the International Falls Public Library, kits will be distributed at the following:
- Aurora Public Library
- Babbitt Public Library
- Baudette Public Library
- Bovey Public Library
- Calumet Public Library
- Carlton Area Public Library
- Chisholm Public Library
- Cloquet Public Library
- Coleraine Public Library
- Cook Public Library
- Duluth Public Library
- Eveleth Public Library
- Gilbert Public Library
- Grand Rapids Area Library
- Hibbing Public Library
- Hoyt Lakes Public Library
- International Falls Public Library
- Marble Public Library
- Moose Lake Public Library
- Mountain Iron Public Library
- Two Harbors Public Library
- Virginia Public Library
Please note each location has a limited number of kits - feel free to contact your local library for more information.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, check out the calendar at www.alslib.info or like the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.