Ever noticed the wooden handmade signs leading people off the road to an old family cabins?
You can make your own sign at an art workshop organized by the Falls Public Library on it's green spaces, to accommodate social distancing, due to the pandemic.
From 4-7 p.m. July 8, the Mobile Sign Shop's artists, based in Minneapolis, will set up their trailer to help people create their own, customized, carved wooden signs, inspired by the vernacular of northern Minnesota cabin signs.
The Mobile Sign Shop is housed on a brightly painted trailer featuring flags and sample signs, and is stocked with sign making supplies, said its website.
The MSS provides guidance on how to make a name sign and provides materials, such as paint and brushes, as well as assistance in carving out the board.
The art workshop is free to the public.