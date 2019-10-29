The Minnesota-grown hit show “Triple Espresso — a highly caffeinated comedy” will perform at Backus Community Center at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 as part of its first-ever Minnesota tour.
“Triple Espresso” has delivered laughs to more than 2 million people in six countries – including in multiple Minnesota cities – and has performed in the Twin Cities every year since 1995.
The show tells the story of three hopeful entertainers whose bid for showbiz fame and fortune ended in four minutes of magnificent failure on national television. Combining magic and comedy, original music and parodies, physical humor and a touch of audience involvement, it’s an experience not quite like any other.
“The laughter is infectious — bring your kids, grandma and your date — to this one. You’ll want to share it,” said a news release.
“Triple Espresso” is a three-man-show with a rotating cast. The cast for this tour includes Patrick Albanese as deadpan magician Buzz Maxwell, John Bush as energetic goofball Bobby Bean, and Paul Somers as the eager-to-please lounge singer Hugh Butternut. The three are veterans of Triple Espresso productions in Minneapolis, Des Moines, San Diego, Dublin, Ireland and many other cities.
This fall’s northern Minnesota tour will visit Fergus Falls, Brainerd, International Falls, Grand Rapids and St. Cloud.
The show was written by Minnesotans Bill Arnold, Michael Pearce Donley and Bob Stromberg and directed by William Partlan.
“Triple Espresso” is produced by The Daniel Group, LLC, a Minneapolis-based provider of top-quality professional theater and other entertainment, whose mission is to provide excellent, wholesome productions that positively impact audiences.
For more information, contact Backus Community Center, 900 5th Street, International Falls, (218) 285-7225 or go online at www.backusab.org.
This production is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.