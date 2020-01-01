The national touring program “One Giant Leap” performed by the vocal ensemble “Cantus” will be presented at Backus Auditorium Jan. 10.
Called an “exquisite feel-good chorus” of men’s voices by the Philadelphia Inquire, Cantus will celebrate its 25th anniversary season at venues across North America.
This season, the acclaimed men’s vocal ensemble looks to the night sky to shape One Giant Leap, an exploration of the celestial heavens and their hold on mankind. Drawing on repertoire from Franz Schubert to Ériks Ešenvalds, this program builds toward the 1969 Apollo mission that put a man on the moon.
“The poetic arc of the evening is structured around the moment of the moon landing and the groundwork that was laid to make this historic achievement possible,” Cantus tenor Paul Scholtz said in a news release.
“However, One Giant Leap looks beyond that singular triumph, now a half a century removed, to consider elements of why we sought to go to the moon in the first place: mankind’s capacity for wonder, our innate desire to discover, and – in doing so – to better understand our own place in the universe,” the release said. “Cantus matches these motivators to music through pieces as varied as Camille Saint-Saens’ Aux Aviateurs and Gabriela Lena Frank’s evocative Picaflor Esmeralda.”
With Ken Jennings’ “And Death Shall Have No Dominion,” One Giant Leap addresses the sacrifice and uncertainty inherent in exploration. “Yet throughout this thoughtful and dynamic program, Cantus seeks to celebrate the siren song of the sky, as well as the larger and lasting themes of bravery, innovation, and shared accomplishment that led to ‘one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.’”
The program’s closing song is “Beyond,” a brand-new composition by Cantus bass and composer Chris Foss with text by Katharine Lee Bates.
“In One Giant Leap, Cantus celebrates the allure of upward exploration, the triumph of the human spirit, and striving for excellence through innovation and technology,” the release said. It noted the moon, stars, and the tapestry of the night sky all are responsible for some of humanity’s oldest legends and mysteries.
“I remember being a kid in northern Minnesota at my family cabin,” Scholtz said in the release. “And on clear nights I would stand outside and look up at the stars. I was mesmerized by the beauty of those countless twinkling lights in the sky. I felt so small trying to comprehend all that was out there, yet feelings of excitement and curiosity always prevailed. There is a deep feeling of connectedness knowing how many billions of people have gazed upon those same stars and have been struck with those same feelings of wonderment and inspiration. It is in this spirit that we decided to craft a show around one of humankind’s most awe-inspiring achievements, because at its core it is a story that embodies the tenacity and triumph of the human spirit.”
Cantus will perform One Giant Leap across the US in 2019/2020, with stops in 10 states including Michigan, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and California. They also perform One Giant Leap in their home base of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul.
About Cantus
The men’s vocal ensemble Cantus is widely known for its trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming and engaging performances of music ranging from the Renaissance to the 21st century.
The Washington Post has hailed the Cantus sound as having both “exalting finesse” and “expressive power” and refers to the “spontaneous grace” of its music making. The Philadelphia Inquirer called the group nothing short of “exquisite.”
As one of the nation’s few full-time vocal ensembles, Cantus has grown in prominence with its distinctive approach to creating music. Working without a conductor, the members of Cantus rehearse and perform as chamber musicians, each contributing to the entirety of the artistic process.
Cantus performs more than 60 concerts each year both in national and international touring, and in its home of Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota. Cantus has performed at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, UCLA, San Francisco Performances, Atlanta’s Spivey Hall and Bravo! Vail Valley Music Festival.
Committed to the expansion of the vocal music repertoire, Cantus actively commissions new music and seeks to unearth rarely performed repertoire for men’s voices. Cantus has received commissioning grants from New Music USA, the National Endowment for the Arts, Chorus America, American Composers Forum and Chamber Music America. Additionally, Cantus has a rich history of collaborations with other performing arts organizations, including the Minnesota Orchestra, Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Boston Pops, Chanticleer, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Lorelei Ensemble, Theater Latté Da and the James Sewell Ballet. The ensemble is heard frequently on both classical public radio nationwide and on SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Cantus has released 18 recordings on the group’s self-titled label.
Cantus is the recipient of three prestigious Chorus America awards, including the 2016 Dale Warland Singers Commission Award — presented in partnership with the American Composers Forum, the Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence and the Education Outreach Award. Cantus was also Artist in Residence on Minnesota Public Radio and on American Public Media’s Performance Today.
Integral to the Cantus mission is its commitment to preserve and deepen music education in the schools. Cantus works with more than 5,000 students each year in masterclass and workshop settings across the country. To celebrate its anniversary year, Cantus will revisit the 31 Minnesota high schools that it has worked with over 11-year history of its award-winning High School Residency program.